Fox Host and daughter of former Utah Governor accidentally calls President Trump a ‘dictator’

NEW YORK — Fox News host and daughter of former Utah Governor, Jon Huntsman Jr., accidentally called President Trump a “dictator.”

The on air gaffe occurred Sunday morning as Abby Huntsman talked over live pictures from Singapore showing the president on Air Force One ahead of his historic meeting with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

“This is history we are living,” Huntsman said. “Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators.”

Her guest, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, appeared not to notice the mistake and kept talking.

Later, Hunstman said that sometimes on live TV, she doesn’t say things perfectly.

She apologized for calling both men dictators and added, “I did not mean to say that. My mistake, so I apologize for that.”

Her father is currently serving as U.S. Ambassador to Russia.