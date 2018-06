× Curious raccoon sparks grass fire in Weber County

RIVERDALE, Utah – Investigators say a raccoon is to blame for a grass fire near I-84 and Riverdale Rd. in Weber County.

The fire started at about 3. a.m.; it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get it under control.

Riverdale Fire said the raccoon climbed up a power pole, got shocked by the power line and caught fire.

The raccoon fell to the ground and sparked a grass fire.

Nobody was hurt, other than the raccoon.