How to fight common garden pests

Gardening expert, Ron Patterson, from Utah State University, educates us about the different kinds of garden bugs. If you garden there will be bugs and diseases but he says to keep your eye out for good and bad bugs. Good bugs are needed in the garden because they are nature’s way of providing balance in life. They keep other things under control. There are usually more good bugs than bad bugs in the garden.

A little bit of damage from the bad bugs will not hurt the plants and if you identify them don’t start spraying right away. First, look for the good bugs.

For more information visit extension.usu.edu.