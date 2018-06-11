Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of women know the struggle of needing more time in the morning and rushing to put on makeup. Marielle Reyes walks us through a 5-minute makeup routine that can save lots of time in the morning.

First, she suggests taking care of your skin by applying a water-based moisturizer. Even if your skin is oily, you still need to hydrate it. Massage it into the skin to make your skin smooth and glowing.

Next, start with a concealer and focus on the areas that you need the most coverage. These areas might include acne, redness, or blemishes. Use your finger to apply concealer because it will warm up the product and work better into the skin.

Next, use a brow pencil to fill in your brows and brush them out. She says that groomed brows make a huge difference.

Depending on how much time you have, you can take more or less time to do this routine. Make sure to check out her website at mariellemua.com.