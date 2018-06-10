× South Jordan Astro Burger catches fire overnight

SOUTH JORDAN – Firefighters are still investigating what sparked a fire at an Astro Burger early Sunday morning.

South Jordan firefighters say they received the call around 1:30 AM about smoke seen inside the fast food restaurant at 10400 South and Redwood Road.

When they arrived crews found a fire inside the cooking area and say they immediately took the offensive.

The fire was out in around 30 minutes, but not before crews say it caused between $30,000 to $50,000 in damages.

Fire officials say the restaurant’s fire suppression system did activate but the fire was simply “too big.”

According to Deputy Chief Chris Dawson with South Jordan Fire, investigators believe an employee may have left a stove on.

Nobody was in the restaurant when the fire started and no firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.

Crews say the Astro Burger likely won’t reopen until the damage is repaired.