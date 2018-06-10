× Hiker who died in Logan Canyon identified, police say he fell while trying to clean up trail

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A hiker who died in Logan Canyon Saturday has been identified, and authorities say the man fell during a river crossing while trying to remove garbage left behind by other hikers.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Calvin Kunz was hiking with some family and friends in the Franklin Basin area of Logan Canyon Saturday.

As the group was hiking they collected some garbage left behind by other hikers.

“It was reported that Mr. Kunz was attempting to cross a river,” the sheriff’s office stated. “While attempting to pass off some of the garbage to another person Mr. Kunz lost balance, fell back, and struck his head. Mr. Kunz never regained consciousness.”

Members of Kunz’s group offered care at the scene, and an off-duty Roy Police officer and an EMT—a married couple hiking with another group in the area—also rendered aid.

A local physician arrived on the scene at some point and used his satellite phone to call for help.

“Our condolences and thoughts are with all those involved in this incident,” the press release concludes.