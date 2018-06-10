Family of 8 loses everything in house fire in Provo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- A Provo house fire is still under investigation after the oldest son of a family of six came home from work to find the house in flames Monday evening.

The family says the damage amounts to at least $100,000 at their home and another $1,000 to $3,000 in damage at neighbors' homes.

Walking in from work, Devin Bean says his little sister told him the house was on fire.

“I end up looking to the backyard and seeing there’s just fire everywhere,” Bean said. “I was screaming for everybody to get out of the house.”

Bean said he ran to help his mother, who has breathing problems and is on oxygen. Once she was out, he realized all his siblings were safe except for his little brother with autism.

Running back in to get his brother, Bean said he found him sleeping and couldn’t wake him up.

Shaking him, Bean said, “he jumped up and I said ‘fire’ and he saw the flames coming up and we both ran out.”

“Right when we were walking to the sidewalk, we just heard the windows explode,” Bean continued. “It was one of the scariest things ever.”

The family has been displaced and the home condemned. Neighbors said they pitched in to help book the family a hotel, buy the kids shoes and have now set up a GoFundMe page to assist with other expenses.