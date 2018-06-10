× Drunk driver flees from West Valley City Police, collides head-on with officer’s vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY – A driver suspected of DUI is behind bars after attempting to flee from police Saturday night.

West Valley Police say it was a brief car chase that ended when 30-year-old Christopher Ritter drove into an officer’s vehicle near 6757 West and 3860 South.

According to Lt. Jeff Conger with West Valley City Police, concerned calls came into dispatch around 7:45 p.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle driving slowly back and forth past a park filled with children.

But when officers located the vehicle, they say the driver sped off and a short pursuit ensued.

A second cruiser coming from the opposite direction parked in the middle of the road to create a roadblock. Police say the suspect refused to yield and collided with the parked car.

The officer wasn’t injured in the crash, but Ritter suffered minor scratches in the incident, Lt. Conger said.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.

When officers tried to make the arrest, they say Ritter refused and fought back against them. Ritter is facing charges including aggravated assault, driving under the influence and obstruction of justice.

Charging documents say officers located an open container of alcohol in the man’s car, but Ritter refused to undergo a field sobriety test or take a breathalyzer test.

Police say they secured a warrant for a blood draw, but say Ritter still refused to comply with the warrant and the officers involved.