Cedar Hills Day celebration fireworks spark brush fire

CEDAR HILLS – The fireworks show at the end of the Cedar Hills Day celebration was cut short Saturday night after hot embers from the fireworks started a small brush fire.

Fire units from the Lone Peak Safety District, along with the Alpine-Highland Police and American Fork Police responded at about 10:20pm.

Firefighters say strong winds blew fireworks off to a nearby field by the mouth of American Fork Canyon.

Despite the gusty winds, the fire was contained to an area in the river bottoms near the canyon and was quickly put out.

Fire units took up defensive positions at the top of a knoll to the south of the fire, to protect houses in a nearby subdivision.

In all firefighters say they put out four small spot fires which burned about two acres of land.

Roads in the area were blocked to limit the number of on-lookers.