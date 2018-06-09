Shots fired in West Jordan home burglary

WEST JORDAN – Police are still searching for a man they believe broke into a home, robbed it, then fired shots at it while he left early Saturday morning.

According to West Jordan police, the burglary began before 4 A.M. at a home near 3750 West Sumter Drive.

That’s when they say a male suspect went into the garage and kicked in the door to the home.

Inside he encountered a 16-year-old boy. Police say the suspect hit the boy with his 9 mm. handgun and stole his phone and wallet.

When the suspect left the home West Jordan Police say he fired about 12 shots at the house. Fortunately, no one was hit.

If you have any information on the incident, identity or location of the suspect contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000

No suspect description was available at the time of this report.