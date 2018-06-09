Salt Lake Chamber honors Sen. Hatch as ‘Giant in our City’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Salt Lake Chamber honored Senator Orrin Hatch as the 39th annual “Giant in Our City” Saturday night.

The Salt Lake Chamber is Utah’s largest and longest-serving statewide business association, and the award honors those who have provided exceptional service.

It’s considered the most prestigious business award given in Utah.

“It’s surprising to me and it's a very nice gesture on the part of the folks here and the city,” Hatch said. “I really am moved by it."

The ceremony featured musical numbers and many speakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, who gave the keynote address.

“Senator Hatch has always said that state and local issues are what matter most to him. His work in Congress has had a direct and positive impact on our business community, as well as the citizens of Utah," said Derek B. Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “For a lifetime of service to his community and country, it is our pleasure to honor him as a true Giant in our City.”