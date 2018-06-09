× It’s not too late to enjoy Free Fishing Day across Utah!

Whether you’re a fishing expert or have never held a fishing pole, today across the state you can fish for free without needing a license.

Free Fishing Day is sponsored by the Department of Wildlife Rresources and they say today is the day to come together as UTah anglers young and old.

“It’s the perfect time to take someone fishing with you and introduce them to the sport,” said Randy Oplinger, sport fisheries coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources. “And, if you don’t have a license, it’s the perfect time to pick up a fishing pole and give fishing a try.”

If you don’t have a pole or fishing gear there’s no need to worry because you can attend special events throughout the state.

“At most of the events, equipment will be available for you to use and volunteers will be on hand to help you and your kids fish. Also, many of these waters will be stocked with fish before the event, so there should be plenty of fish to catch,” said Oplinger.

Here’s a list of some of the places you can go to enjoy Free Fishing Day from the DWR

Northern Utah

Bear River Celebration and Free Fishing Day at Willow West Park, 500 W. 700 S. in Logan. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park includes Skylar’s Pond.

Cops and Kids Fishing Day at Bountiful Pond. The pond is just west of Legacy Highway in Bountiful. The event runs from 9 – 11 a.m.

North-central Utah

The fishing pond at Wasatch Mountain State Park. The park is in Midway. Fishing rods will be available to rent, and worms will be available for purchase. Volunteers will also be on hand, to help you fish. Fishing runs from dawn to dusk.

Pole Canyon fishing pond, 9 a.m. to noon. The pond is near Santaquin. If you’re 16 years of age or younger, you can participate in a Youth Fishing Derby that day. The first boy and the first girl who catch a fish will win a prize. Prizes will also be awarded for the biggest fish caught in each age division. A raffle for prizes will also be held, and hotdogs will be served for lunch. The Santaquin City Recreation Department is sponsoring the event.

Some of the catches 🎣🐠today pic.twitter.com/tamYM6kq5e — Woods Cross Police (@WoodsCrossPD) June 9, 2018

Northeastern Utah

Moose Pond, 9 a.m. to noon. The lake is in Daggett County.

Lower Stillwater Ponds, 9 a.m. to noon. The ponds are in Duchesne County.

Steinaker Reservoir, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reservoir is in Uintah County. Here prizes will be awarded for catching the most bluegill and the largest bluegill.

Southwestern Utah

Little Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The reservoir is east of Beaver.

Bristlecone Pond, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pond is at the Brian Head Ski Resort east of Parowan.

Community fishing ponds

You’ll likely have company on June 9, but waters in communities across Utah—called community fishing ponds—are great places for beginning anglers to fish. The ponds are close to home, most have restrooms and other facilities, and many of them will be stocked with channel catfish—averaging 14 inches long—before June 9.

You can learn more about the ponds at www.wildlife.utah.gov/fishing-in-utah/community-fisheries.html

Best family fishing waters

· Mantua and Willard Bay reservoirs (Northern Utah)

· Lakes on the Manti Mountains (North-central Utah)

· Brown’s Draw, Cottonwood, Currant Creek, East Park and Steinaker reservoirs (Northeastern Utah)