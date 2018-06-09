× Cache County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Franklin Basin area

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an elderly male in the Franklin Basin area Saturday night.

While the sheriff’s office confirms they are investigating a death, they say they will not be able to provide additional details until investigators leave the canyon.

News crews at the scene observed search and rescue personnel staging on private property in Franklin Basin. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 6:30 p.m.

The deceased has not yet been identified, and no further details about the cause and manner of death were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.