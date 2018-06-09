× Missing, endangered American Fork man found safe

UPDATE: American Fork Police confirmed around 8:15 p.m. that Lewis Goodridge has been found and is safe.

Previous story continues below:

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork Police are asking for help locating an elderly man considered missing and endangered.

According to police, 76-year-old Lewis Edward Goodridge was last seen June 6 and last heard from on June 7.

“Lewis’ mental capacity has been rapidly diminishing since the recent passing of his wife,” police stated.

The man was last seen at his home in American Fork. Police say he may have left the residence on foot because his vehicles have been accounted for.

Goodridge is described as a Caucasian male who stands 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs an estimated 230 pounds. He has gray and brown hair and blue eyes. Goodridge is pictured in the missing person poster embedded at the bottom of the post.

Anyone who sees the missing man is asked to call American Fork PD at 801-763-3020 or Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970.