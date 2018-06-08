Watermelon, Avocado, Feta Salad with Mint

3 pounds watermelon, cut into 1-inch chunks
¼ red onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup roughly chopped mint
3 ounces arugula
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 lime, zest and juice
3 tablespoons EVOO
Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper
1 avocado, diced
3 ounces feta cheese
Add all ingredients except avocado and cheese to a large bowl and toss until watermelon is evenly dressed. Transfer salad to a wide shallow bowl or platter and top with avocado and feta. Drizzle with extra EVOO and fresh cracked pepper.
Sponsor: Roth Living