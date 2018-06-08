Watermelon, Avocado, Feta Salad with Mint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 pounds watermelon, cut into 1-inch chunks

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup roughly chopped mint

3 ounces arugula

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 lime, zest and juice

3 tablespoons EVOO

Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper

1 avocado, diced

3 ounces feta cheese

Add all ingredients except avocado and cheese to a large bowl and toss until watermelon is evenly dressed. Transfer salad to a wide shallow bowl or platter and top with avocado and feta. Drizzle with extra EVOO and fresh cracked pepper.

