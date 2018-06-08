Wanted with Scott McKane: Rose Park crook goes low stealing donation jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Security cameras are almost everywhere these days, and often capture a crime being carried out.

Salt Lake police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar at a store in Rose Park.

If you recognize him, call Salt Lake Police at (801) 799-3000.

Two bold bandits backed into a driveway in Tooele, hooked up to a trailer and drove away.

Call Tooele Police at (435) 882-8900 if you can identify the perpatrators.

Contact Murray police at (801) 264-2673 if you recognize this theft suspect.

He looks like a deer in the headlights in the security video.

This man is wanted for stealing a bike out of a garage in Riverdale.

He pedaled away, and if you know anything about him, call Riverdale police at (801) 394-6616.