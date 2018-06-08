Two 12-year-old boys charged in fire at Tremonton middle school

TREMONTON, Utah – Two 12-year-old boys are facing charges after allegedly starting a fire outside a middle school in Tremonton.

Police say the boys set fire to some bushes with a lighter and that fire spread to the building at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

Officers say a witness recognized the boys who do not go to the school.

When police found one of the boys, he confessed and gave up his friend.

Authorities have charged both boys with “reckless burning.”

The boys have since been released to their parents.

Damage is estimated to be at least $100,000.

The boys have not been identified at this time.