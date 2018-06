Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yoga and breathing activities are beneficial to kids struggling with anxiety, stress, hyperactivity, and concentration. Denise Druce started a non-profit, Yoga Forward, to get more kids to do yoga. The program also teaches in the prisons and homeless shelters. Different exercises are geared towards a variety of age groups. She also has tips to get kids to participate even if they are feeling rebellious.

For more information visit yogaforward.org.