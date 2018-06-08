Pre-workout 101

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal Trainer, Obi Owoh, has a passion for helping his clients achieve their fitness goals and bettering their personal lives in the process. He has experience training people at all fitness levels. Whatever level you may be at, stretching before a workout is important to prevent injury.

He recommends dynamic stretching that includes warming up in motion while stretching. When your body is warm you are less likely to pull a muscle stretching.

To connect with Obi, make sure to visit his website at lionstrongfitness.net.