Lawsuit settled over inmate’s death at Utah State Prison

SALT LAKE CITY — The widow of a Utah State Inmate murdered in his cell has settled a lawsuit against the state.

Court records obtained by FOX 13 on Friday show Chelsie Vigil settled her lawsuit against the Utah Department of Corrections over the death of Jeffrey Ray Vigil. He was killed in his cell in 2016. Two other inmates are facing criminal charges related to his death.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately disclosed. Court records show the case was then dismissed.