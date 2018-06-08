Kia recalls over 500,000 cars; fears airbags, seat belts may not work in crash
Kia is recalling more than a half-million vehicles in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.
Officials told Fox Business the seat belts may malfunction as well.
The recall covers about 507,587 vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.
NHTSA said the defect is tied to six crashes, according to Fox Business. Four people died and six were injured.
- 2010 – 2013 Forte compact cars
- 2011 – 2013 Optima midsize cars
- 2011 – 2012 Optima Hybrids
- 2011 – 2012 Sedona minivans