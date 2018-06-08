How to create the perfect iced coffee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coffee made by John Piquet with Caffe D’Bolla is so delicious it doesn’t need cream or sugar. His technique makes the perfect iced coffee, perfect for this warm weather we have been having. He brews it directly over the ice and counts the ice as part of the coffee liquid so you don’t end up with watery coffee.

We are giving away a $50 gift card to Caffe D’Bolla. Head over to our Facebook page facebook.com/fox13theplace to find out how to enter. And make sure to stop by their store to purchase a perfectly brewed coffee at 249 E 400 S #100, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84111.