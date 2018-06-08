× Health Dept. shuts down West Valley restaurant for multiple violations

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City restaurant closed Thursday after the Salt Lake County Health Department found 34 health violations.

According to the SLCHD, Los Molcajetes, at 4031 W 4100 S, was closed for the following violations:

1. The person in charge is not ensuring that facilities and equipment are kept in compliance with the food regulation.

2. The person in charge is not ensuring that employees are using proper methods to rapidly cool potentially hazardous foods within 6 hours.

3. The person in charge is not ensuring that employees are properly trained in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties.

4. The person in charge is unable to demonstrate knowledge of correct procedures for cleaning and sanitizing utensils and food contact surfaces.

5. The person in charge is unable to demonstrate knowledge of the relationship between the prevention of foodborne illness and maintaining the food establishment in a clean condition and in good repair.

6. The person in charge is unable to demonstrate adequate knowledge of proper hot and cold holding temperatures for potentially hazardous foods.

7. There is no hot water available in the facility.

8. Interior surfaces of a reach-in freezer are unclean (spilled chicken blood).

9. The drain pipe is leaking beneath the 3-compartment sink.

10. Wastewater from the 3-compartment sink is running on the ﬂoor throughout kitchen.

11. Linens are used in contact with food.

12. Cooked pinto beans on the counter are measuring 84° F.

13. Cooked onions on the counter are measuring 70° F.

14. Eggs on the counter are measuring 79° F.

15. Pico made with fresh-cut tomatoes is measuring 53° F.

16. Queso fresco on the counter is measuring 63° F.

17. Potentially hazardous food is being cooled at room temperature.

18. A container of food is being stored on the floor. (bag of onions).

19. A box of soda is on the floor.

20. The drain pipe for the 3-compartment sink is repaired with a plastic bag.

21. Hand sink water temperature does not reach 100° F within 30 seconds.

22. Potentially hazardous food was not cooled to 41°F within a total of 6 hours.

23. Raw shell eggs are stored above ready-to-eat food in a cooler.

24. Potentially hazardous and ready-to-eat foods that are prepared on-site and held for more than 24 hours are not date-marked.

25. Various surfaces are lined with foil.

26. Food left out of temperature control was not discarded (cooked chicken).

27. Single-use items are being re-used.

28. Areas of the floor are missing coving.

29. Back door frame is in disrepair.

30. Wood door to mop closet is no longer painted and sealed to be smooth, easily cleanable, and non-absorbent.

31. Stainless steel shelves are damaged with rust; no longer smooth, easily cleanable, and non—absorbent

32. The handle for a basket for frying food is in disrepair and no longer cleanable.

33. The front reach-in cooler is leaking on to the ﬂoor and food is in standing water on the bottom shelf.

34. There is no backﬂow prevention device at the mop sink.