After dog breaks leg, Utah Humane Society warns about letting pets ride in bed of pickup truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A four-month-old mixed breed dog named Jezebel broke its leg jumping from the bed of a moving pickup truck on May 28.

The dog’s owner took her to a veterinarian and was told she would need orthopedic surgery.

The owner couldn’t afford it, so he surrendered the dog to the Utah Humane Society, where she underwent successful surgery to repair the fracture.

Jezebel will spend the next few weeks recovering in a foster home.

According to American Humane, 100,000 dogs are killed each year in accidents in which they were riding in the back.

It’s not illegal in Utah, despite efforts to have legislation passed.

“We tried to pass legislation years ago, and police supported the bill because dogs riding unrestrained in a truck bed can distract drivers or cause potential traffic accidents if they fall or jump out on the road,” HSU executive director, Gene Baierschmidt said.

“Many rural residents opposed the bill,” Baierschmidt added. “We hope to educate drivers on the dangers to dogs riding in open truck beds and prevent accidents like this from happening.”