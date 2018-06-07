Utah’s homeless men and women seek a second chance at new substance abuse treatment facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A new facility could offer hope to people who want to end the cycle of addiction.

Valley Behavioral Health celebrated the opening of its West Jordan Campus, which is called Valley Epic.

“This is a really huge day. We've been working on this campus since November,” said Becky Brown, Sr. Director of New Business Expansion for Valley Behavioral Health.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams spoke about how treatment is a big component of Operation Rio Grande in helping people who have addictions or mental health issues. Their goal was to double the treatment beds available in the state of Utah in less than a year.

“Here we are today celebrating the opening of a facility where people’s lives are changing," McAdams said.

The substance abuse treatment facility houses 99 people at a time.

“We have everything from residential treatment, to outpatient services, to include day treatment, intensive outpatient services,” Brown said. "Being able to provide services to this large of a population at any given time is a very huge change in this state.”

Most of the residents have been in and out of jail, and, in most cases, this is their first stint at treatment. The hope is they can reintegrate into the community and reunite with their families.

“All things are possible through the power of recovery. I am a survivor!” said Amber, a resident.

Loyal Archuleta was in prison for five years.

“I got out. I used drugs because they threw me into society without any tools," he said.

Archuleta feels like he’s finally getting the tools he needs to stay clean. He’s learning how to change his behaviors and be more accountable.

“My goal is to get a life and to find out who I am and to have my son back in my life," he said.

This is the first step in their second chance at life and an opportunity to help others break the chains of addiction.

“You’re going to be able to lift people up, especially young people, to let them know how to avoid it in the first place. And those that get trapped in it, how to get out of it,” said Spencer Cox, Utah's Lt. Governor.

Valley Behavioral Health has access to 147 beds throughout its network. Right now, they have 200 people on their waiting list.