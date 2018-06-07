The Milk Bank is hosting an open house this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milk banks screen donors, pasteurize and test the milk. They also work to increase breastfeeding rates, increase the supply of donor milk, and as a non-profit business, they keep costs as low as possible.

If a mother delivers prematurely, her breast milk enables her preemie to tolerate feedings better, experience fewer complications, and go home sooner. However, over sixty percent of newborn ICU mothers cannot supply enough. Safe donor milk is required.

Mountain West Mothers Milk Bank has donor collection sites established in Utah and neighboring states. Collected milk is then sent to the nearest nonprofit human milk bank for processing and distribution.

They are hosting an open house to raise awareness about the importance of human milk donation, recruit new donors, and to raise money for the next steps in their operation. There is no charge to attend and children are welcome. It is June 8, 2018, from 4 pm to 8 pm and June 9, 2018, from 10 am to 4 pm. The address is 740 E 3900 S, Suite 100, Millcreek, Utah.

For more information visit giveyourmilk.org.