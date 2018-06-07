Hilarious flight attendant does stand-up during flight delay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's no laughing matter being stuck on a plane when your flight is delayed.

Unless you're on a plane with this very funny flight attendant.

He stepped up to the mic for this gig on a Spirit Airlines flight out of Chicago.

Passenger Rod Leon Amerkhanov posted cell phone video that captured the impromptu stand-up routine on an Atlanta-bound flight.

His sense of humor ran the gamut from cracking jokes about bathroom etiquette to anxiety medications, even dissing his own company with a bad track record of customer service.

Once the plane was ready for takeoff, he signed off and got a round of applause from his fans.