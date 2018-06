BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Bountiful Police are asking for your help identifying a few people caught on camera stealing wheels from a local tire store.

Police said they are hoping someone will recognize the people or the vehicles.

Anyone with any information can contact police at (801) 298-6000.

#Wantedwednesday

These two are suspects in a theft of wheels at a local tire store. We're betting someone will recognize them off of their vehicle, mannerisms and appearance. If you do, call 801-298-6000 and reference case 2018-001610 or reach us on social media! – Joubert pic.twitter.com/LuXtYIJNyG — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) June 7, 2018