Beef Taco Rollups

1 lb. lean ground beef 1 cup white onion, diced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 tablespoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (16 ounce) can refried beans (or any beans, drained, rinsed)

2 cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese, shredded

10-12 small or medium flour tortillas

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings:

Lettuce

Salsa

Cheese

Chopped Tomatoes

Chopped green onions

Chopped cilantro

Sour Cream

Guacamole

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the first 9 ingredients (through cayenne pepper) with salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat, for 5-7 minutes or until beef is browned and onions are softened. Drain any liquid. Mix in the beans and cheese. Cook for 3-4 minutes.

Spoon about 3-4 tablespoons of the meat ad bean meat mixture onto a tortilla. Roll up (like taquito. Place filled tortillas seam down on a large greased baking sheet. Bake for 4-6 minutes. Serve immediately with suggested toppings.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council