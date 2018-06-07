Beef Taco Rollups

1 lb. lean ground beef 1 cup white onion, diced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 tablespoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 (16 ounce) can refried beans (or any beans, drained, rinsed)
2 cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese, shredded
10-12 small or medium flour tortillas
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Suggested Toppings:
Lettuce
Salsa
Cheese
Chopped Tomatoes
Chopped green onions
Chopped cilantro
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the first 9 ingredients (through cayenne pepper) with salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat, for 5-7 minutes or until beef is browned and onions are softened. Drain any liquid. Mix in the beans and cheese. Cook for 3-4 minutes.
Spoon about 3-4 tablespoons of the meat ad bean meat mixture onto a tortilla. Roll up (like taquito. Place filled tortillas seam down on a large greased baking sheet. Bake for 4-6 minutes. Serve immediately with suggested toppings.
