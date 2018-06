Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Asian Festival is just around the corner and will be celebrating with music, dance, and food. The festival is meant to preserve the Asian culture and pass the heritage on to their children. We had dancers perform an authentic Chinese folk dance today on the show.

The event will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 10 am to 7 pm. It will be at the Mountain America Expo Center located at 9575 S. State Street, Sandy. For more information visit utahasianfestival.com.