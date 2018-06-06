× UDOT commits $15M to explore, implement Springdale-St. George transit route

ST. GEORGE – A transit service linking St. George to Springdale may be a step closer to reality with a $15 million commitment from the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News reports.

Earlier this month, UDOT’s Transportation Commission approved putting the funds toward investigating the implementation of a transit service linking the gateway of Zion National Park to the heart of Washington County.

The transit service is one of many proposed transportation improvements UDOT has identified in western Washington County related to Zion National Park, which is a part of a larger project connected to recreation hot spots across the state.

