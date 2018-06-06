Summertime huli huli chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional Chef, Toni Jorgensen, cooked up her delicious Huli Chicken recipe today. She loves to make things easy to prepare and summer BBQ cooking is her favorite. This recipe uses things that most of us already keep in our kitchens and that makes grocery shopping easy.

Recipe and directions:

4 pounds boneless chicken thighs

Make marinade in big enough plastic bag to hold the chicken

Chicken broth 1/4 cup

I cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 ginger

1/4 garlic

1/2 cup ketchup

Put 1 cup of marinade aside

Put 1 cup of marinade aside

Put chicken thighs in bag place in refrigerator for 3 hours

Cut I pineapple in strips for grilling

Use the cup of marinade for basting the chicken and pineapple while grilling or before placing in the oven

Get grill nice and hot outside if not preheat oven to 350. Cook about 35-45 minutes. Check periodically chicken needs to be cooked to 165 degrees.