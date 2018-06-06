Kid to Kid’s semi-annual sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is no better time to shop for summer essentials like swimwear, sandals, shorts, and t-shirts to keep cool in the heat. Gear up for summer with Kid to Kid’s big semi-annual sale from June 21-24, 2018. Save on your favorite brands like J Crew, Gap, Polo Ralph Lauren, Zara, and many more! There will be items up to sixty percent off regular price and get ten percent of savings storewide. You will also find new and gently used toys, floaties, and shoes.

To find a convenient location near you, visit kidtokid.com or visit them on Facebook.