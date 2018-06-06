Funding Your Future: Three things to teach your kids about finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some young adults wish their parents taught them more about finances before they graduated from college. Since parents have been covering their expenses they feel unprepared when their car breaks down or they receive an expensive medical bill. Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union shares three things that you can start teaching your children to better prepare them for the real world.

1. How to prepare for emergencies.

2. How to use credit.

3. Making future investments.

For more information visit cypruscu.com.