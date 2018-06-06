× Downtown Farmers Market set to open Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s Downtown Farmers Market is set to begin its 27th season this Saturday morning.

More than 200 food vendors and 100 arts and crafts vendors are expected to peddle their wares at the market, which will be open beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.

“So many people come to this market and they come from everywhere. So, the investment you see around you, in part, has been driven by that. I’m very proud of that,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

The Farmers Market will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October.