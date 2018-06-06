Active shooter training drill at Uintah High Monday

VERNAL, Utah – The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is warning students and parents about an active shooter drill planned at Uintah High.

Authorities said the day-long “active shooter” scenario training exercise will be Monday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Uintah School District employees, law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions and EMS and fire department personnel will be involved.

A number of high school students have also volunteered, with parental consent, to assist in these scenarios.

Deputies said residents may hear sirens around the high school throughout the day.

As part of this drill, ambulances will also be arriving at the high school and leaving to transport “victims” to Ashley Regional Medical Center.

Officials are telling residents not to be alarmed and said there is no need to call 911 about the events at the high school because it is part of the training drill.

“We believe this training is necessary and relevant, given recent events around the country,” the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said. “We also believe the tactics and skills practiced during these exercises will help our school staff, law enforcement and EMS personnel effectively respond to an active shooter situation, should one happen in our community.”