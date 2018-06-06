× 1-year-old pulled from Sandy pond flown to hospital in critical condition

SANDY, Utah — A 1-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in critical condition after he was found face-down in a pond in Sandy Wednesday night.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen of the Sandy Police Department said they were called to a pond near 8500 South Grambling Way at 8:37 p.m.

Nielsen said a 1-year-old boy was found face down in a pond in that area. The child has been LifeFlighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No further details about the circumstances leading up to the incident were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

The incident is at least the fourth near drowning or drowning to occur in the Salt Lake Valley in the last week.