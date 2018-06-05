× Toddler dies after being hit by car driven by family member in Cache County

NEWTON, Utah – An 18-month-old toddler has died after being hit by a car driven by a family member Tuesday.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, officials were notified of a vehicle vs. toddler accident in Newton.

Deputies arrived within minutes of the call and administered CPR on the toddler until paramedics arrived.

Initial investigations by sheriff’s officials revealed that a family member was driving the vehicle that hit the child.

“Our Office is still investigating the incident,” Cache County Sheriff’s officials wrote. “The investigation so far leads us to believe this is a tragic accident.”

The toddler was transported to a local hospital, where they passed away from the injuries they sustained.

Authorities did not release a name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.