Suspect arrested after SWAT involved standoff with armed fugitive

MIDVALE, Utah – An armed and barricaded fugitive surrendered to SWAT negotiators following a standoff in a Sandy apartment complex.

Unified Police Department (UPD) said the standoff occurred at the Axio apartments around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was said to have been taken into custody shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Police said 25-year-old Nicholas Waitkevich was wanted by the U.S. marshalls for a robbery. Marshalls contacted the Unified Police Department after Waitkevich had barricaded himself in the apartment, Melody Gray with UPD said.

Negotiators responded to the scene and were able to get the Waitkevich to surrender.

Residents in the apartment building were evacuated while police responded to the incident.

Only one person was said to be in the apartment.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be posted as they become available.