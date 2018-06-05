South Jordan roads reopen after construction crew hits gas line

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Roads are back open at 11400 S. and 3600 W. after a construction crew clipped a gas line Tuesday morning.
Authorities said a road grader hit the four-inch line at about 3:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived in minutes to keep it from becoming a potentially explosive situation.
They evacuated residents from a nearby apartment complex as a precaution; all have now returned to their homes.
Most of the businesses in the area weren’t open yet.
Dominion Energy crews have stopped the leak and repaired the line.
