SLC man arrested for beating man in head with golf club during fight

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City man was arrested Monday for hitting another man in the head with a golf club, police said.

Thomas John Lopez, 35, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner, interfering with arresting officer and intoxication following the incident.

According to an affidavit of probable cause written by police, officers responded to an assault in progress near 140 E. 200 S. in Salt Lake City Monday.

When officers arrived, they saw Lopez being held down by a Salt Lake City Compliance Officer. Police said they learned that Lopez had been fighting with an individual and had hit him in the head with a golf club.

Police said that Lopex appeared to be intoxicated, and had bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech when interacting with officers.

“Thomas became agitated and began to threaten police,” the affidavit of probable cause said. “Thomas spit on SLCPD Crime Lab technician and tried to spit on several officers, until a spit mask was placed on him.”

Several witnesses told police that they had witnessed the assault, and Lopez was the aggressor.