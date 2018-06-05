Resources available for Utah’s elderly to beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – While some are enjoying this heat wave, the elderly are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. That’s why there are efforts underway by Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services to keep seniors cool.

“It's getting really hot,” said Marvin Lindsay.

The 72-year-old is finding some relief from the heat at the Salt Lake City Senior Housing Center. He loves playing pool.

“I can come here and get in my own world and relieve the stress of the day. It's therapy,” he said.

This is one of several Cool Zones Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services provides to county residents ages 60 and older.

“We have air-conditioned nice environments located all over the county,” said Afton January with Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services. “Take a little break, have a sit-down, hydrate and enjoy some air conditioning for a few minutes.”

Seniors are at high-risk for heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It’s important loved ones check on them, especially those who are homebound.

“As it gets hot outside, it gets hot inside as well. Airflow can be a serious problem for people who can't get out to a cool zone,” said January.

In Utah County, during these hotter days, Meals on Wheels run by Mountainland Association of Governments is doing more than just providing hot meals for seniors.

Fox 13 followed volunteer Dalton McArthur as he visited Beverly Williams in her American Fork home.

“I'm always here aren't I?” said Beverly.

“You are. You're very faithful,” said McArthur.

MacArthur makes sure she’s keeping cool while doing her embroidery.

“I enjoy her. She's easy to get along with," he said.

For seniors who don’t have air-conditioning like Beverly, the organization can help.

“During the summer time we collect donated fans from members of the public. We take those fans to our most vulnerable clients,” said January.

To find a Cool Zone near you, click here: https://slco.org/surveyor/cf/cool-zones/map.html