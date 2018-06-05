× Man dies after boating accident at Bear Lake

RICH COUNTY, Utah – A man stepping out of a boat onto a dock at Bear Lake suffered a fall and died Monday morning.

According to Eugene Swalberg with Utah State Parks, the Rich County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a boating accident in the Rainbow Cove area of Bear Lake at around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 69-year-old Robert B. Doman unresponsive at the water’s edge.

Swalberg said that Doman was stepping from his boat when he slipped and landed in the water.

“A nearby park user heard the splash and cries for help and observed Doman face down in the water,” Swalberg wrote. “The park user retrieved the unresponsive Doman from the water and performed CPR until park and medical personnel arrived to assist.”

Medical attempts to revive Doman were not successful, and he died after the accident.