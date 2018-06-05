Josh Holt shares gruesome details about time in Venezuelan prison

Utahn Josh Holt is now sharing his gruesome story about the two years he spent in a Venezuelan prison. “Put her fingers into pencil sharpeners to take off her nails, scare her, they tried to scare her with Tasers.”

The 26-year-old spoke to the TODAY Show Tuesday.

He talked about the inhumane conditions at the Helicoide Prison in Caracas and shared new details about the torture his wife, Thamara, also endured behind bars.

“They were trying to get her to go against me,” Holt told Today’s Hoda Kotb. “So while they were trying to fill out paperwork to get her to sign things saying I was a bad person, this type of stuff, she didn’t want to do it; she knew it was all fake. So they actually started to put her fingers into pencil sharpeners to take off her nails, scare her, they tried to scare her with Tasers.”

