If your yard is overgrown with weeds, Mike Wood, wild plant expert, says to eat the safe ones! Mike educates us about plants that are safe and how they are healthy. Most of them are probably growing in your backyard. It is also important to have this knowledge because it could come in handy for survival. He offers tours that take you out and he shows you which plants are safe to eat.

Visit his website at wildutahedibles.com