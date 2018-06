Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People come from all over the country to watch the Mormon Miracle Pageant in Manti. The pageant has been a favorite Utah tradition since 1967. It is celebrated around the Pioneer Day, 24th of July and includes music, dancing, and storytelling. The same story has been presented throughout the years but they have made some changes that appeal more to the younger generation.

It starts on June 14th-16th and the admissions are free. For more information visit mormonmiracle.org.