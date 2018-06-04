Wanted with Scott McKane: Car fires, burglaries, fraud and theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with an individual wanted for an alleged truck fire in Brigham City. The suspect can be seen exiting the truck with what appears to be a gas canister, and running away while the vehicle ignites. Anyone with information can call Brigham City police at (435) 734-6650.

West Jordan residents are being warned of an alleged car thief, who can be seen rummaging through a vehicle parked in a driveway. Anyone with any identifying information on the suspect can call (801) 256-2000.

The Bountiful Police Department reached out to the public for help identifying a man wanted for multiple cases of alleged fraud. The man can be seen in two different outfits from surveillance footage. Anyone with information can call (801) 298-6000.

Logan police are seeking information on three suspects, two of which have already been identified. The three are accused of entering a local store and stealing merchandise. Two of the suspects were identified as Valine Sanchez and Dimitri Patino from Ogden. Anyone with information on the third suspect or Patino and Sanchez's whereabouts can call (435) 716-9300.