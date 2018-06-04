Two Heber City residents arrested for having ‘large amounts’ of multiple drugs

HEBER CITY, Utah – The Heber City Police Department announced Monday it had arrested and charged two individuals after finding multiple drugs in a residence in late May.

Conner Braze and Aubrie Williams were arrested on May 24 and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

“During the search of the residence Detectives located a large amount of Butane Hash Oil (BHO), Cocaine, LSD Acid, Psilocybe Mushrooms, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia,” police wrote.

Heber City Police worked with the Wasatch Back Narcotics Enforcement Team (BackNET) and served a warrant at a residence, which led to Williams and Braze’s arrest.