Two Heber City residents arrested for having ‘large amounts’ of multiple drugs

HEBER CITY, Utah – The Heber City Police Department announced Monday it had arrested and charged two individuals after finding multiple drugs in a residence in late May.

Conner Braze and Aubrie Williams were arrested on May 24 and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

“During the search of the residence Detectives located a large amount of Butane Hash Oil (BHO), Cocaine, LSD Acid, Psilocybe Mushrooms, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia,” police wrote.

Heber City Police worked with the¬†Wasatch Back Narcotics Enforcement Team (BackNET) and served a warrant at a residence, which led to¬†Williams and Braze’s arrest.