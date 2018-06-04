× Trump cancels Philadelphia Eagles visit to the White House

(CNN) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit has been canceled due to the controversy over standing for the national anthem at NFL games, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” Trump said in a statement. “They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”