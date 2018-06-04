Trial delayed for St. George man accused of wife’s murder on Alaska cruise ship

The murder trial for a St. George man accused of killing his wife aboard a cruise ship in the waters off Alaska has been delayed.

Court records show a federal judge in Juneau, Alaska, vacated the November trial date for Kenneth Manzanares to give lawyers more time to prepare. Manzanares is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Kristy, aboard the “Emerald Princess” last year.

In recent court documents obtained by FOX 13, Manzanares’ defense attorney suggested no weapon was used to kill Kristy, but she died by “bare hands.” The revelation was part of arguments seeking to challenge any claim by the prosecution that Kristy’s death was premeditated.

In a ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess rejected the defense’s request for more specific details about the crime.